Foreign man held for trying to steal from child

Posted on 19 September 2016 - 12:03am Last updated on 19 September 2016 - 12:09am

SHAH ALAM: An Indonesian man was arrested by police after he tried to snatch a gold chain from a five-year-old girl at the Pasar Pagi Bazarena here today.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Shafien Mamat said the victim was with her mother, who is a trader in the market, during the 10.15am incident.

He said a struggle ensued between the 36-year-old suspect and members of the public when the victim's mother shouted for help.

"Her shouts alerted members of the public and Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) personnel at the area.

"The suspect suffered injuries on his chest, nose and head and was bleeding," Shafien said in a statement today.

The suspect was handed over to policemen when they arrived at the scene.

The case will be investigated under Section 392 of the Penal Code for robbery.