All 29 injured in NY bomb released from hospital

NEW YORK: All 29 people who were injured in a bombing in New York have been released from hospital as investigators probed the motive of the attack, officials said Sunday.

"All 29 injured people have been released from the hospital and that's very good news," the city's fire department commissioner Daniel Nigro told a news conference the day after the attack in Chelsea.

"We do not know the motivation, we do not know the nature of it," Bill de Blasio said. Whether it had a political or a personal motivation was not clear, he added.

"All possible theories of what's happened here and how it connects will be looked at but we have no specific evidence at this point in time," the mayor said. — AFP