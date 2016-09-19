September's hottest beauty launches

FALL is finally here, and that means one very important thing – it's time to fill up your makeup bag with the hottest new beauty launches for that irresistible back-to-school feeling.

Here are five of our favorites.

Eye Palette, Victoria Beckham x Estée Lauder

You can't get much more current than fashion designer Victoria Beckham's debut makeup line, which launched during New York Fashion Week. The collection is full of everyday wearable colors, but this eye palette (US$95) (RM393) adds a little glamour into the mix, thanks to the moss green and royal blue shades. The bronzes and coppers keep things neutral – perfect for a spicy, autumnal look.

www.victoriabeckham.com

Brightening Hair Finish Lotion with Fruit Vinegar, Christophe Robin

If your hair is looking dull and lackluster after a summer of sun and saltwater then it might be a good idea to pep it up with a product like Christophe Robin's Brightening Hair Finish Lotion with Fruit Vinegar (US$48). Designed to clarify, repair and hydrate, the lotion helps remove impurities and enhance shine, all the while protecting your color.

www.sephora.com

Trouble in Heaven, Christian Louboutin

Luxury shoe designer Christian Louboutin is making a move on the fragrance industry, with a debut perfume trio that launched this month. Among his three fragrances is 'Trouble in Heaven' (US$275), a fiery scent made from a mixture of iris, patchouli and tonka absolut, resonating with the dry heat of oriental amber.

us.christianlouboutin.com

Matte & Shimmer Blush Trio, Dr. Hauschka

Make the transition from summer to fall easier with this new three-way blush (US$33) from Austrian staple Dr. Hauschka's 'Welcome Back' September range, which features an illuminating and mattifying bronzer, a candy pink and a deeper rose hue for a warming but discreet glow.

www.dr.hauschka.com



Clinique Pop Lacquer Lip Color + Primer

A heavier lip color always feels more justified when the colder weather sets in, but if clumping is an issue then consider a formula containing a primer, such as this new lipstick from Clinique (US$18.50). The formula promises a smooth, high-shine finish that stays in place for up to six hours.

www.clinique.com