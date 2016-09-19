Stick to licensed schemes, SC tells investors

PETALING JAYA: The Securities Commission’s (SC) deputy general manager of investor affairs and complaints Khairul Ridzwan Abd Kuddus is urging the public to only invest in licensed schemes in order to protect their own interests.

“We’re aware that the general public have been trying to participate (in alternative investments). You really need to check with Bank Negara Malaysia whether they are licensed or not,” he stressed.

While there have been many unlicensed schemes operating in the market, Khairul Ridzwan said, it is not easy for the regulators to take action.

“It is not that they are allowed to operate, but these schemes form very quickly. We get to know of the schemes following queries from the public. Sometimes when we probe, the complainants don’t provide further information, so it is very rare we can get a situation where the complainants have lost money.

“Usually by that time the perpetrator would have run away,” Khairul Ridzwan told SunBiz in a recent interview in conjunction with the InvestSmart Fest which will be held from Sept 23 to 25 at Mid Valley Exhibition Centre, Kuala Lumpur.

Citing the case of Swisscash, he said the SC was able to identify the people responsible and managed to freeze the bank accounts. This was followed by the process of returning money to the investors.

“It is not an easy thing to do this because the nature of this scheme is that you put money in, some people would have gotten the money back,” he noted.

On the efforts to strengthen the monitoring system, Khairul Ridzwan said the SC has started to monitor through social media like Facebook.

“We also rely on people who come to us, so it gives the indication of how big the scheme is and the first step is we put investors’ alert list on our website,” he added.

Nonetheless, he said the public have to change their mindset for fast returns.

“They know these are not genuine schemes and just get-rich-quick schemes. They think if they go in quickly, they can get the return quickly ... we want to prevent this kind of thinking from happening,” he stressed.

Organised by the SC, the three-day investor education fair will feature diverse investment opportunities in stocks, bonds, unit trusts, private retirement schemes, exchange-traded funds, derivatives and equity crowdfunding.

Admission is free.