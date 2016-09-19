Five kidnapped bus passengers freed in Mexico: Officials

MEXICO CITY: Five people kidnapped last week by gunmen who attacked a bus in northern Mexico have been released after being taken to a remote area and robbed, officials said Sunday.

Authorities have picked up four of the passengers and are searching for the fifth, who has been released but not yet located, prosecutors said in a statement.

Three trucks forced the bus to stop last Monday shortly after it left the station in Nuevo Laredo, on the US border. Gunmen then abducted five of the passengers.

Victims told investigators they were taken to a "remote site", robbed and abandoned, the statement said. But it added they are in good health.

A bus driver had initially reported 15 passengers abducted, but investigators later said only nine people had been on board the bus, of whom four were not taken.

Tamaulipas is one of Mexico's most violent states, the scene of a turf war between the Zetas and Gulf drug cartels.

More than 28,000 people have been reported missing in Mexico in the past decade, including 5,700 in Tamaulipas alone.

In one of the country's most notorious mass abductions, police in the southern state of Guerrero snatched 43 students in Sept 2014 and handed them over to a drug cartel, which allegedly slaughtered the group in a case that remains unsolved. — AFP