Heavyweights lift KL shares to open higher

KUALA LUMPUR: Shares on Bursa Malaysia opened higher on Monday, lifted by gains in selected heavyweights, due to bargain hunting after falling to its five-week low last week.

At 9.07am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 6.89 points higher at 1,659.88, against last Thursday's close of 1,652.99.

Bursa Malaysia and its derivatives were closed on Friday for Malaysia Day.

The index opened 8.88 points better at 1,661.87.

Market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 128 to 60 while 158 counters were unchanged, 1,344 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 54.95 million shares worth RM42.6 million.

A dealer said some traders were bargain hunting in the local market after selling pressure in bluechips and finance-linked counters led Bursa Malaysia to its five-week low of 1,661.39 last Wednesday.

Among the top gainers today were Aeon Credit Service, up 38 sen to RM14.58, followed by TNB and Public Bank, which increased 18 sen each to RM14.54 and RM19.68, respectively.

Of the other heavyweights, IHH rose five sen to RM6.65 while Maybank and CIMB added four sen each to RM7.88 and RM4.68 respectively.

Among actives, Borneo Oil was flat at 17.5 sen, Hiap Tech added 1.5 sen to 32 sen and LB Aluminium lost 2.54 sen to 68.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index increased 36.79 points to 11,711.23, the FBMT 100 Index rose 36.1 points to 11,415.54 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 25.13 points to 12,352.36.

The FBM 70 gained 2.43 points to 13,676.87, the Plantation Index decreased 0.93 point to 7,845.68 and the FBM Ace was 33 points higher at 5,251.88.

The Finance Index jumped 87.13 points to 14,304.01 and the Industrial Index rose 9.75 points to 3,109.6.

The physical price of gold as at 9.30am stood at RM169.00 per gramme, down RM1.08 from RM170.08 at 5pm last Thursday. — Bernama