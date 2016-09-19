Two arrested for insulting Islam on Facebook after death of Haron Din

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested two individuals for allegedly insulting Islam on social media in following the death of PAS spiritual leader Datuk Dr Haron Din.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar (pix) said the two were arrested in Shah Alam and Bandar Utama this morning while a third person is to be arrested in Ipoh.

They are being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Khalid said police have also started investigations on DAP lawmaker Jeff Ooi over his alleged tweet on the death of Haron.

"We will investigate Jeff Ooi under Section 298 of the Penal Code," Khalid told reporters after the Bukit Aman monthly assembly here.

Khalid did not specify when Ooi would be called in to give his statement, but advised him to meet the police voluntarily.

It was reported Ooi tweeted last Friday, "Adios Harun Din. Let there be peace". His tweets are currently protected and only available to approved followers.

