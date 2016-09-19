Place importance on personal safety to avoid from being kidnapped for ransom

NEW YORK: Those residing in or have dealings in areas under the supervision of the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESScom) must have the attitude that they are also responsible for their personal safety, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix).

He said this was to ensure that those 'kidnap for ransom' group would not exploit the carelessness of the people regarding their safety despite the monitoring and patrolling carried out by the security forces.

"They must adopt the attitude that their safety is also their own responsibility.

"They must also be responsible in assisting the authorities so that the 'kidnap for ransom' group will not take advantage from their movements," Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Home Minister, told Malaysian journalists, here on Sunday.

He is in New York to lead the Malaysian delegation for the 71st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Ahmad Zahid was asked on the release of three Indonesian fishermen on Saturday night, who had been kidnapped by five armed men in the waters of Felda Sahabat, last Julai.

Lorence Koten, 34, Teo Dorus Kopong, 42, and Emanuel, 46, were kidnapped by the Abu Sayyaf group on July 9 while fishing about 3.6 nautical miles from Kampung Sinakut, near Lahad Datu.

Ahmad Zahid subsequently urged the public including the barter traders to be wary and to inform the ESSCom about their movement so that their position or location could be determined. — Bernama