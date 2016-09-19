UMK Awards five Malaysian batik enthusiasts

KOTA BARU: Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) has selected five individuals to receive the Tokoh Batik 2016 award for their involvement in developing and preserving batik in the country.

Wan Marina Awang Masbak received the Batik Entrepreneur Personality Award, Wan Mohd Affendi Wan Mohd Ariffin received the Young Batik Entrepreneur Personality, Ab Aziz Awang the Batik Arts Personality, Kamarozzaman Mohd Salleh the Batik Heritage Personality, and Datuk Leela Mohd Ali as Champion of the Batik Industry.

Chairman of the UMK Board of Directors, Tan Sri Hamad Kama Piah Che Othman presented the awards at the Batik Personality Awards ceremony held here last night.

The UMK also feted four creative individuals for their success in the Original Batik Drawing competition held in conjunction with the Malaysian Batik Festival Week which is from Sept 14 to 20 here.

In his speech, Hamad Kama Piah said the Batik Personality awards were tokens of the university's commitment towards ensuring that batik remained as a Malaysian art form, and the local batik industry developed to a higher level.

He said UMK as a university that developed entrepreneurship emphasised traditional arts such as batik and the batik industry.

"There are many programmes conducted by the university in collaboration with relevant agencies like the Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation and batik associations to promote local batik.

"The batik heritage is rich with its unique aesthetics," he said.

He added that the country's batik industry faced modern-day challenges such as global competition, technological evolution, the social media as well as the changing tastes of the younger generation.

He said batik could be promoted as textiles, decoration and souvenir items. — Bernama