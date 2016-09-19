Popular choice

JOB opportunities in game design and animation are projected to be one of the fastest growing occupations, with reports on employment trends indicating that such professions have seen a positive growth.

According to the Multimedia Development Corporation (MDEC) statistics, the Creative Industry Outlook (2011 – 2014) study carried out by Price Waterhouse Coopers showed that the industry value for Creative Multimedia amounts up to RM4.2 trillion. These revenues are brought in from four major industries – Feature Films (RM288 billion), Animated Content (RM270 billion), Video Games (RM192 billion) and also Mobile Application (RM88.5 billion). This indicator gives a positive outlook for the game design and animation industry.

In addition to that, Malaysia's Creative Content also represents one of the 10 Entry Point Projects (EPPs) under the Economic Transformation Programme (ETP) to drive the economy under the 11th Malaysia Plan.

To complement the demands and career prospects in these areas, the Management & Science University (MSU) through its Faculty of Information Sciences & Engineering (FISE) offers both degree and diploma programme in Game Design and Animation.

Game design and animation is the study that specialises in the development of games and animation. A bachelor's degree in this field will partially equip students the basics of game programmes, animation programmes, 3-D modelling, and graphic design skills. It also provides a strong foundation in digital game design through the study of subjects such as storytelling, storyboarding, game development, 3D modelling and animation, game programming, and game prototyping.

With a variety of career choices, students can apply to be an artist, modeller, animator, designer, and programmer. Due to the demands of the market, designers are often required in gaming, entertainment and edutainment industry, whether in small level companies or large multimedia corporations such as video game developers, video game publishers, video production, multimedia development, entertainment industries, broadcasting industries, multimedia telecommunication companies, fi lm and animation industries, and education sectors.

As Malaysia’s best teaching and learning university, MSU gives priority to quality education and the importance of creative teaching methodologies towards producing quality and holistic graduates. Besides incorporating international exposure in the students’ learning experience, extensive industrial training components and personal enrichment competency elements are also blended into the programme of study to ensure the graduates' employability.

MSU graduates remain the popular choice among employers. A graduate tracer study conducted by the Higher Education Ministry shows a 99% employability rate of graduates entering the work environment. This rate is the highest among all higher learning institutions in Malaysia.

