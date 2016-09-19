Foreign worker stabbed to death in brawl

NIBONG TEBAL: A Nepalese factory worker was stabbed to death in a scuffle after drinking liquor with friends at a flat in Taman Seruling Emas, Jawi here on Sunday.

It is learnt the incident happened about 9.30pm when the 37-year-old deceased, Rana Kamal Ram, had a gathering with friends at the premises.

Southern Seberang Perai district police chief Supt Abdul Shafee Abdul Ahmad, when contacted, said an argument broke out between the deceased and a 32-year-old colleague followed by a scuffle.

The suspect slapped the deceased several times and then stabbed him to death on his neck with a knife, he said, adding that police received a police report from a neighbour when the scuffle happened.

Abdul Shafee said based on initial investigation, there were four male Nepalese, including the deceased and the suspect, staying in the premises. Police have still to determine the motive for the murder.

Police have nabbed the suspect and also brought another two witnesses to its headquarters to assist in investigations.

The case is being investigated for murder.