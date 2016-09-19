Malaysian Consulate in Thailand ready to help

BANGKOK: The Consular Office in the Malaysian Embassy in Thailand is well prepared to give its services to help out Malaysians who face difficulties while they are travelling or staying in the country.

According to Halmah Hassan, Second Secretary (Consular) in the Malaysian Embassy here, she recalled a unique incident involving a Malaysian woman which tested the officers' capabilities and resources.

"The case involved a mentally-disturbed woman who claimed to be the daughter of the Thai King. She also claimed to be the niece of Queen Elizabeth of England. She insisted on meeting her 'father'," Halmah told Bernama recently.

During her stay at the embassy, the woman who travelled solo to Bangkok via train from Hatyai, refused to meet anyone. She demanded to be allowed to go to the palace to meet her 'father'.

Halmah added that the officers had to give the woman various excuses such as the father (King) was not in Thailand and the palace was undergoing renovations.

In the meantime the officer managed to contact her family in Malaysia who confirmed that their daughter was indeed mentally disturbed.

"In the end we had to tell her that we were sending her off to England to meet her "aunt" (the Queen) via transit in Kuala Lumpur to enable us to return her to her family," she said.

She added that since last year, the consular office in Bangkok also faced 10 other cases involving mental disorder.

In normal circumstances, Malaysians who were suffering from mental disorder will be sent to the consular office by taxi drivers and Thai authorities.

Halmah added that there was another case of a mentally-disturbed Malaysian man who travelled to Thailand without any valid documents.

For such a case, the consulate office would contact the Malaysian Registration Department and his family in Malaysia to verify his identity. The man was sent home safely to his family. — Bernama