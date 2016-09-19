The road to law

FOUNDED in 1987, Advance Tertiary College (ATC) has helped fulfil the dreams of many in receiving a credible legal qualification by providing the prestigious 3+0 LLB (University of London) programme.

Standing proudly on the tradition of only imparting genuine legal knowledge, ATC has consistently strived to maintain high standards in its students' academic achievements.

Yearly, ATC attracts and enrols individuals from different backgrounds who choose to read law for various interesting reasons. A majority embark on this journey determined to serve the legal profession. Some do it to progress in their existing career, while some do it for the pure interest for law and desire to serve the society at large.

Lee Mei Xian is ATC’s most recent success story who was awarded a First Class Honours Law Degree (LLB) from the University of London for the May 2015 examination.

“A big thank you to Dr Danny Choong (ATC’s Principal and CEO), all my lecturers, and classmates for their kind encouragement during the whole of my degree. I could not have pulled this off without them ... this achievement is as much theirs as it is mine,” she said.

ATC has an equal mix of lecturers coming from both the academic and legal practice world. Together, they not only impart legal knowledge but help shape the minds of the undergraduates.

The study of LLB particularly demands students to develop a critical appreciation of the English common law legal tradition, and at the same time hone their ability to think and write analytically and argumentatively.

Through its lectures, students are provided a thorough understanding of the various dynamic areas of English law while tutorials are focused on equipping students with the correct examination techniques. As an affiliate centre of the University of London, ATC benefits from lectures provided occasionally by visiting lecturers from the university.

ATC students also benefit from the comprehensive sets of Law Reports and updated textbooks and related materials made available in its Tun Abdul Hamid Law Resource Centre (Library). A computer lab with internet connection is also made available with the aim of encouraging its undergraduates to improve their online research skills.

Taking the LLB can be a long and lonely journey, but ATC maintains a culture of not leaving its students alone. Those who need guidance are always able to access and receive personal assistance from faculty members. Student activities like Mooting competition, Law Careers Fair, Sports Day and Students’ Night are also held to make the LLB journey a memorable and valuable one for all students.

ATC will soon celebrate its 30 years of excellence. It has a proud record of being the nation’s only private law school that has produced 16 First Class graduates for the University of London’s International Bachelor of Laws (LLB) programme.

Determined to constantly improve itself and continue the tradition of producing world-class graduates, ATC is further developing its LLB course by offering interesting modules namely, Civil & Criminal Procedure and International Protection of Human Rights for the 2016/2017 academic year.

For further information, call the toll free line 1-800-88-9292 or write to enquiries@atc2u.com. Or follow them on Facebook or Instagram at Advance Tertiary College.