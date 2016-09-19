High-tide phenomenon triggers floods in Selangor

SHAH ALAM: A high-tide phenomenon caused floods in 13 areas in five districts in Selangor early yesterday, according to the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department.

Its assistant director (operations) Mohd Sani Harul said today the floodwaters subsided completely by this afternoon.

The floods did not result in any death or injury and no one was evacuated, he said.

Mohd Sani named the affected areas as Kampung Tok Muda, Kapar, where the floodwaters rose 100mm to 250mm; Taman Maznah, Klang (50mm to 250mm); Taman Selatan, Klang (50mm to 200mm).

Other areas include Sementa, Klang (50mm to 200mm); Kampung Sungai Pinang, Klang (900mm); Kampung Tok Muda, Pulau Indah, Klang (900mm); Jalan Klang-Banting, Pandamaran (900mm); and Taman Selat Damai, Port Klang (900mm).

He said that in Kuala Selangor, the affected areas were Bagan Pasir Penambang (100mm to 200mm) and Pantai Remis (5.6 metres).

"Pantai Kelanang in Banting was flooded to a depth of 5.6 metres and Kampung Sungai Air Tawar, Tebuk Mendeleng, and Sungai Lang in Sabak Bernam, 0.6 metres. Tanjong Karang town was flooded to a depth of 900mm," he said.

Mohd Sani advised people living near rivers or the sea to be alert and adopt safety measures as the high-tide phenomenon was expected to recur over the next few days. — Bernama