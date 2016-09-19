PBB Women wing to intensify strategic training for members

KUCHING: The Women Wing of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) will continue to focus on giving special training to its members in its efforts to prepare for the coming general elections.

Its chief Datuk Seri Empiang Jabu said this was because the party was convinced of the effectiveness of such trainings given to members in the last Sarawak state election.

Speaking to the media after chairing the Wing's supreme council meeting at the party headquarters here today, she said: "We will intensify our trainings. We have a new strategy where we now want our younger members to engage with young voters."

Empiang said with the admission of five new state legislative council members into the party from the Serembu, Bukit Simuja, Bekenu, Mulu and Batu Danau constituencies, after the last state election, PBB (Youth and Women Wing) total membership would swell.

The movement has currently four members of parliament namely its secretary-general Datuk Nancy Shukri (Batang Sadong), Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim (Batang Lupar), Datuk Norah Tun Rahman (Tanjung Manis) and Rubiah Wang (Kota Samarahan). — Bernama