Sept 22 set for sentencing of single mother in possession of terrorism-related item

Posted on 19 September 2016 - 03:24pm Last updated on 19 September 2016 - 05:01pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today set Sept 22 for the sentencing of a single mother who pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing terrorism-related materials.

Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah set the date after the case came up for mention.

Nor Izatul Farahirah Ismail, 36, was charged with possession of a black headband, with words "Lailahailallah" and "Allah Rasul Muhammad" written on it, at a house in Desa Pandan here at 11.50am last May 19.

She was charged under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment of up to seven years, or fine, and is liable to forfeiture of the item concerned, if found guilty.

The woman, who has a child, was then taken to the Kajang Prison.

Deputy public prosecutor Azlina Rasdi prosecuted, while a lawyer from the National Legal Aid Foundation represented Nor Izatul Farahirah. — Bernama