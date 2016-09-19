Azmin yet to consult Anwar on PPBM

SHAH ALAM: PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix) has not consulted his mentor regarding cooperation with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

Azmin said this is because he has been denied visiting rights to former opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim since last year.

"Not yet (consulted Anwar), if you let me go to Sungai Buloh (prison) then I can. But so far they have denied my visit for the past one year.

"Before this they allowed me to visit once every two weeks in my capacity as the Selangor Mentri Besar, but since May last year the authorities have denied my meeting with Anwar except for when he appears in court," he told reporters after attending the state civil service monthly assembly, where he presented flags to the Selangor athletic contingent to the Pan-Malaysia SUK Games, today.

Earlier in his speech, he said the myth that civil servants merely clock-in-and-out after their 8am to 4pm shifts must be dispelled as public workers have talents too.

"We need to realise they have huge potential and different talents, not just those who are good at their respective jobs and duties. They all have their own strengths that we must acknowledge and encourage," he said.

He also said the state government has been working towards better flood mitigation constantly, with the latest being having the Drainage and Irrigation Department manage and maintain the state's water retention ponds.

He said there was a dispute between the department and local governments over who should be managing the ponds.

Now, he has delegated the task to the department and given it sufficient funds to maintain the water retention ponds while local governments have been instructed to step up drainage maintenance as well.