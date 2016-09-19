EC denies favouritism on redelineation

PETALING JAYA: The Election Commission (EC) has denied that the redelineation exercise it had proposed recently was aimed at favouring a particular group in the next election.

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Mohd Hashim Abdullah (pix), said parties which had grouses on the exercise should come forward with their objections through the official channel, instead of hurling wild allegations.

"We suggest parties that are qualified to present any objection or representation should take the opportunity within the given period to participate in the legislation, and not by making accusations," he said.

"The EC welcomes every objection and representation, but it must be presented officially through the provided channel," he said in a statement.

Mohd Hashim said the commission was aware of the attention given by several parties to the proposal, but added that it was too early for the EC to make any public statement on the matter.

"This is because the public inspection process is ongoing and local inquiry proceedings will take place soon after to assess the objections," he said.

He added that the EC would not be making any statement on the accusations made by several parties regarding the redelineation as it was still in the recommendation stage.

"The displayed recommendations are an initial proposal and is not final as it has to go through the process of local inquiry and needs to be approved by the Dewan Rakyat before it can be enforced," he said.

"The EC has carried out its role and responsibility as accorded in the Federal Constitution, and the power to approve the recommendations lies with the Dewan Rakyat," he added.

The EC had last Thursday posted the proposed recommendations for federal and state constituencies for Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah, which would affect boundaries of more than 100 out of the 222 parliamentary constituencies.

The proposals however were met with criticism from several political parties, including MCA and Gerakan.

Among the issues raised were on the racially polarised seats and the issue of gerrymandering to assist Barisan Nasional's victory in the next election.