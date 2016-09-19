DBKL aims to promote city tourism through KLAP

KUALA LUMPUR: In a bid to promote tourism within the federal city, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with National University of Malaysia (UKM) on a collaboration in the Kuala Lumpur Tourism Ambassadors Programme (KLAP).

The MoU, which was signed by Kuala Lumpur Mayor, Datuk Seri Mhd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz and UKM Vice Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Iman Ho Abdullah, aims to provide exposure to the students in the tourism industry, as well as boost their self confidence and communication skills.

Mhd Amin Nordin said the programme was to engage volunteers to help promote Kuala Lumpur to the tourists and provide opportunity for them to fathom the tourism industry.

"With the availability of this service for the tourists, it will enhance the image of Kuala Lumpur especially when the tourists discuss about the service in a positive manner through social media," he told reporters after the MoU signing ceremony here, today.

Also present at the signing ceremony were Tourism Malaysia Director General Datuk Seri Mirza Mohammad Taiyab and Kuala Lumpur Tourism Bureau General Manager Noraza Yusof.

He said the voluntarism programme of KLAP has yielded an overall positive impact to the tourists and tourism industry of the city.

"Since its launch on Dec 17, 2014, the programme has successfully attracted 111 participants who are college or university students, as well as working professionals," he said.

Meanwhile, Noraza said a total of 41 ambassadors from UKM had completed their duties whereas another 40 were being recruited.

She said for this year, they were targeting to appoint a minimum of 80 ambassadors under KLAP.

"They will need to undergo a 6-day training to improve their knowledge and better understanding of the tourism industry through the right method and skill.

"Apart from workshops, the participants will join guided familiarisation tours to various tourist attractions in Kuala Lumpur," she said.

Noraza said the ambassadors were easily recognisable as they would don a special uniform while on duty, which is a red-coloured jacket with "Visit KL -Ask Me" wordings and white cap.

"Their duty locations are strategically chosen to be at popular tourist areas such as Bukit Bintang, KLCC, Dataran Merdeka and Central Market.

"They will be assisting tourists by providing information on tourist attractions, directions, on-going festivals and events, food and the transportations.

She said the ambassadors will also have the opportunity to be involved in tourism events. — Bernama