Missing Belgian hasher found dead

KUALA KUBU BARU: A Belgian who went missing after taking part in an international run near a rubber estate here was found dead this morning.

A Selangor Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the man's body was found near a slope at Bukit Tarik, near Kampung Orang Asli Kerling, here.

"We discovered his body down the slope at about 10am, two hours after search and rescue operations resumed," he said.

It was reported on Sunday that the man, identified as Thomas Cools, 34, was among 68 men and 20 women who took part in the 9th International Hash Challenge organised by the Petaling Hash House Harriers.

The run started in the Rasa area at 7am on Saturday and concluded at 7.30pm the same day.

However, the victim did not turn up at the finishing line near Sekolah Kebangsaan Lembah Beringin when the event ended.

The run required all contestants to pass several water points in Rasa, Kuala Kubu Baru and Kerling, before reaching the finish line in Lembah Beringin.

By the time the event ended, all participants except for Cools were accounted for.

It is learnt that the organiser and other participants began searching for Cools soon after.