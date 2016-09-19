Malaysian with possible 'superbug' breakthrough glad her research is gaining public interest

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian doctorate student Lam Shu Jie was ecstatic to know that the public were interested in the potential of her medical research.

"I didn't expect for the media and public to pick up on the subject now, which is good … because research is seen as being distant and unapproachable," she told theSun yesterday.

The 25-year-old Johorean, who is based with a 10 person team of researchers at the Melbourne School of Engineering, may have discovered a new treatment for the antibiotic-resistant bacteria known as 'superbugs'.

The method uses star-shaped structures called structurally nano-engineered anti-microbial peptide polymers (SNAPPS), which meant it was very effective without hurting healthy cells.

She also found that it was important to have outside interest due to the research work's long hours and possibility of failure.

"I've just watched the Korean movie called 'Train to Busan'. I also like trying new cuisines and exploring cafes here because the food culture's very strong," she laughed.

She lamented that the initial experiments were daunting, which left her in fear.

"My experiments kept failing, but later I learned what went wrong. I like the investigating part of research. It's beyond being in the labs or reading books; it's also about speaking with other experts," she said.

The second child of three siblings still has strong ties with home.

"I try to come back for the Chinese New Year because I miss my family," she said while lamenting the loss of her father last year.

Despite her supervisor Prof. Greg Qiao reportedly saying that her research is still at its early stage, Lam has plans to continue her research in the field, while in the long-term, she expressed hope to establish a research group with experts upon returning home and also lecture.

She will complete her PhD in two months time.