Comment - 9/11 and triggers that turn into terror

SEPT 11 marked 15 years since the 2001 terrorist attacks (also referred to as 9/11) on the US that killed nearly 3,000 people, injured over 6,000 others and to date thousands more dead or taken seriously ill from collateral causes.

It is said that 9/11 changed the world. Indeed, it did.

Since then, the US and nations across the globe have engaged in wars and counter-terrorism efforts, ranging from military, police and intelligence to border and infrastructure security interventions.

In its broadest sense, terrorism has existed from time immemorial. The use or threatened use of violence (terror) to achieve a political, religious or ideological aim has long been engaged in by individuals, disaffected groups, even state-sponsored in certain cases.

Terrorism takes root in the minds of people. As such it can never be eradicated by force or by enacting and enforcing laws. Such measures merely deal with the symptoms – what we experience and see as a result, not the root-causes of terrorism.

In fact, according to data from the Global Terrorism Database, if any, acts of terrorism have increased in frequency and intensity with nearly 63,000 incidents of terrorism claiming over 145,000 lives since 9/11.

The twin evils of extremism and terrorism can only be contained and defeated in the hearts and minds of people.

Minds are moulded in the home, community, places of worship, learning institutions, on playing fields and at workplaces.

These are where the young, making up the vast majority of those who commit terror or join terror groups, get inculcated – not with terrorist motivations, but ideas and ideologies that breed hatred toward those different from them; envy of those who are better off; and a fear that others are always trying to put them down or even destroy them and their way of life.

When individuals feel they have no recourse to address what they believe are their rightful needs or are ostracised by society, for whatever reason, these are the triggers that often make them act violently.

Much is said of self-radicalisation, even pointing to the internet and social media as culprits. Let's be clear, it cannot and does not occur in isolation. Minds must be saturated in the first place with hate, fear and anger which, then, become fertile ground skewed towards acts of violence.

While some young people morph into lone-wolf terrorists, more often they join terror groups, in all cases looking for an identity for themselves to be able to vent their pent up emotions against these real or perceived "insecurities".

Also, corruption, injustice and depriving individuals or communities of basic rights and equality of access to opportunities, resources and benefits lead to discontent, resentment, dissent and ultimately violence to right what individuals or groups, especially the young, perceive as a wrong.

Terrorist recruiters readily recognise and prey on these vulnerabilities with immense success, going by the rising tide of terrorism.

Given how the terrorist concept and varied terror groups – not any individual organisation as such – have infiltrated communities and nations worldwide, no single country can address the threat of terrorism alone.

Rather, it requires a comprehensive approach including continual exchange of ideas and engagement with the international community to deprive terrorists of the conditions conducive to the perpetration of violent actions and the spread of their perverse ideology.

Addressing the challenge of terrorism and violent extremism over the long-term demands capacity building at all levels of society and government.

It requires political will to address the root causes wherever it breeds, not using terrorism as an excuse to further political agendas or keep a stranglehold on power.

We need to look to the grievances and local factors that terrorist organisations exploit and the propaganda that is their key instrument in pushing vulnerable individuals down the path toward violence.

To make progress on this front, we must resolve legitimate grievances peacefully and strive to foster good governance, reduce poverty and corruption, and improve education, health, basic services and access to decent work and incomes.

We must bear in mind that there is no trade off between security and human rights and the rule of law. To the contrary, it is increasingly evident that the recruitment of terrorists is most successful where local dynamics increase popular disaffection and create conditions of desperation.

To achieve this objective, we must empower national and local leaders to challenge extremists by working with NGOs, religious organisations and public-private partnerships because these actors are often the most capable and credible partners in local communities.

This is done through the sharing of best practices and the implementation of orientation and training programmes designed to improve the ability of national and local leaders to mitigate the vulnerabilities on which terrorism thrives.

An important complementarity has to be the development of capabilities to combat transnational threats, that include preventing human and drug trafficking, money laundering and the arms trade; securing vital infrastructure and resources; and improving biometric identity surveillance and cyber-security – otherwise, terror groups will have open rein to further their activities and achieve their aims.

Crucially, we should also endeavour to elevate our understanding of the special role played by women and youth, both as victims and possible perpetrators of terrorist acts.

Due to their positions in their families, women can exert a stabilising influence and empower individuals to be able to resist violent extremist propaganda and radicalisation that can lead to terrorism.

Providing opportunities for women to apply their skills and share their knowledge can drive social and economic progress that not only brings material benefits to their families and societies, but has a derivative effect that increases ideological moderation.

The wider and more effective use of the media and the press, reconciliation events and other forms of interaction, leadership training retreats and school programmes, among others, will help energise and mobilise civil society's contributions toward a safer world.

One-size-fits-all programmes may work in some instances, while in others, regional and trans-regional strategies have a better chance of succeeding.

This is why it is critical that addressing social, economic and governance deficits at the domestic level must go hand-in-hand with wider counter-terrorism efforts to ensure meeting our mutual goals of defeating terrorism and ensuring our common security.

The writer was formerly a United Nations / ILO regional deputy director for Asia and the Pacific. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com