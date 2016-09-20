No action on visa abuse

PETALING JAYA: Various agencies involved in the processing of student visas have admitted the abuse of such visas exists and acknowledged weaknesses in the system.

But they are doing little to put an end to it.

The issue is further compounded by the reluctance of the authorities to close bogus colleges.

These agencies have confirmed findings by theSun and said they are aware of such malpractices.

But no one is able to determine how many foreigners have used the loophole to work in Malaysia.

Sources said several thousand illegal workers have entered the country posing as students.

However, authorities both here and at the origin countries have not acted against agents who advertise their services on the internet.

Simultaneously, there are students who enrol in legitimate and larger colleges who are also working in the country. While these colleges are strict on attendance, these students disappear after their visas are processed.

A source said some attend classes once or twice a week and hold full-time jobs.

On Aug 11, theSun alerted the Higher Education Ministry to the operations of a bogus college.

A check on the ministry's website on Aug 31 showed that the college's licence had expired on March 15.

However, as of yesterday, it was still operating.

The college's permit to enrol foreign students expired in February last year but this has not stopped it from continuing recruitment.

In response to an email query by theSun on Aug 25 over the college operating without a valid licence, the ministry replied: "The Enforcement and Inspectorate Division, and the Registration and Standard Division, are currently looking into the matter. We appreciate your concern, but it is the policy of the ministry not to comment on any specific cases currently undergoing investigation."

But while that is ongoing, the college continues its operations without regard for legal requirements.

The Immigration Department is also aware of the problem but can only act against foreign workers if they do not have proper documents.

If they have student visas and have not misused it by working more than the stipulated hours a week, they have committed no offence.

Education Global Services Malaysia, the agency mandated with processing student visas, said it is following procedures.

"Our standards operating procedures in reviewing applications include checking the validity of an institution's registration with the ministry. If a registration of an institute has lapsed or it has been de-registered, there will be an automatic block on our portal. Applicants will not be able to proceed with online registration," said its spokesman.