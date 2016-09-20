Not what it seems

PETALING JAYA: Last year, theSun received a tip-off that unscrupulous "college agents" were using student visas to bring in foreign workers. Upon checking, it was established that the practice existed.

In the course of compiling a holistic report of learning institutes that may be involved in such activity, theSun team monitored, visited and engaged several such establishments in the vicinity of the Central Market, a location said to be desired as it allows the organisations to claim that students "will study in Kuala Lumpur's city centre" in their promotional material targeted at foreign "students". The following are findings made by our investigative reporting team.

COLLEGE A

Its signboard cannot be seen from the road but on the first floor of the two-storey shophouse, there is a small sign. The lobby was well furnished, with an aged woman serving as a receptionist. There were also three "course consultants", one of them a Pakistani.

When asked about the courses available, one of the consultants immediately asked for certificates. He offered a brochure that claimed students had no problem securing employment, with a 100% success rate. But he told us the figure "may not be accurate". He said it might be closer to 70%.

Nearby, a tense conversation in Urdu was taking place between a consultant and two students, over outstanding payment of fees. No students were sighted and when asked, we were told only professional courses were offered in the "city campus" on the first floor while other courses were offered at their branch in Bukit Jalil.

The college offers a course called "Intensive English", for which there were no prerequisites and "anybody can enrol". No scholarships are offered, contrary to such claims in their brochures and Facebook posts.

The consultant proudly announced the government had offered to upgrade the status of the college to "university college". He said they declined as they wanted to focus on being a college for the time being.

He said there would be no charges for accommodation during the first year of courses, adding that students would be housed at a condominium near the Bukit Jalil stadium. After the first year, lodging fees would be RM200 per month.

COLLEGE B

Located in the Medan Pasar area in Kuala Lumpur, its premises looked presentable, with a fresh coat of paint and the college emblem adorning the entrance.

There were two receptionists at the lobby. Certificates decorated the walls, and in contrast, a list of foreign student fee defaulters was taped to the front door. There was a stark warning: "If you don't pay up, your student visas would be cancelled."

theSun team had been monitoring the college's website but later discovered it had been taken down.

When asked, the receptionist said the website was being upgraded.

Inquiries were made about their A-Levels course, which was publicised on a poster at the entrance. After making a brief call to get details, the receptionist said they could not accept enrolment as there were no other students for that course. She said their lecturers were part-timers and it would not be practical to hold classes for a single student.

Subsequent observations showed there were hardly any students or classes. On one occasion, only a handful of "students" were seen entering the premises between 10am and 3pm.

Checks with the Registrar of Companies showed that a new company had taken over the college, but records showed the new entity had the same set of directors as the previous company.

COLLEGE C

Situated near the other two colleges, its movement of "students" was similar. Occupying a five-storey building, the lobby was manned by a sole male receptionist, who appeared to be a foreigner. No students were seen entering during observations spanning several weeks.

The "main campus" of the college is located two blocks away in a high-rise building, which also houses a number of other learning institutions. Students, mainly locals, were seen entering and exiting the building but it was not clear which establishment was conducting the classes they were attending.

theSun team also scrutinised the operations of other colleges. Some were offering questionable courses, with inadequate information available on course modules, staff, facilities etc. Some had received negative reviews on social media while others marketed their courses using promotional material containing glaring grammar errors.