MyHero Award 2.0 winner shows true ‘One Malaysia’ spirit

PETALING JAYA: Raising one adopted child may already be too much of a task for many, but not for MyHero Award 2.0 winner Tan Bee Seng.

The 67-year-old businessman who adopted 11 children of different races took the "One Malaysia" spirit to another level by raising them under one roof in his home in Kuantan.

Tan, who is married with one child, decided to adopt children from the 1970s onwards with his eleventh and last child being adopted in 1994.

Tan made sure that all his children were given the opportunity to excel in education and they have grown up to be successful people today.

"All my adopted children received the same love and also studied in Chinese schools," he said, adding that they are able to communicate fluently in Mandarin.

He said he did not stop any of his adopted children from finding their biological parents which some of them did.

"I will not stop them from getting back together with their biological families, and will continue to give them my support," he added.

Tan attributed his efforts to making the world a better place to the advice of his now 95-year-old mother, who encouraged him to make a contribution to society.

Living in a diversified family has enabled him to learn about the unique personalities and strengths of other races.

Admitting that it was not an easy task to raise the big family as he had to spend a lot monthly, his perseverance and commitment allowed him to strive against all odds.

Tan said there were times when he was teased for spending a lot of money on adopting children, but it did not discourage him.

"You will gain more as long as you are willing to make the effort," he said, and in fact he received assistance from the government.

Tan expressed his willingness to adopt another child in future if his health permitted.

On receiving the MyHero Award 2.0, which came with a trophy, certificate and RM5,000 on Sept 6, Tan was appointed a National Unity Ambassador by Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Tan Sri Joseph Kurup.

Tan promised to continue to play his role in enhancing national unity and inspiring Malaysians through his story.

The award which is jointly organised by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor (KLSCCI) and Nanyang Siang Pau, is supported by the National Unity and Integration Department, The Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) with corporate partner Sunsuria Bhd and sponsor Bank of China.