Egyptian feared missing at sea after falling from hotel balcony

Posted on 19 September 2016 - 08:42pm Last updated on 19 September 2016 - 10:03pm

LANGKAWI: An Egyptian is feared missing at sea after he was suspected to have fallen from his hotel room balcony in Teluk Burau here today.

The disappearance of Yahya Yousry Mohamad Al-Sayid, 27, was reported about 4pm.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) northern region maritime director, First Admiral Tan Kok Kwee said the agency had conducted a search and rescue (SAR) operation for the man.

He said the operation, which also involved the fire and rescue department, Civil Defence Force and the police, was hampered by bad weather and rough sea. — Bernama