Minimum wage policy to promote country's productivity: NWCC

PUTRAJAYA: The National Wages Consultative Council (NWCC) has defended the government's move to implement the minimum wage policy to promote productivity growth and address inefficiency issues in the labour market.

Its chairman, Tan Sri Amar Steve Shim Lip Kiong said certain articles and comments published on the policy were merely populist exercise to misconstrue and misunderstand the rationale behind its adoption and implementation.

He said the policy implementation, among others, was to reduce poverty and inequality by increasing the wages of low income workers, promote productivity growth and address inefficiency issues in the labour market that reduced employment and increased profits at the expense of the workers.

In a statement today, he said Malaysia had implemented the minimum wage in 2013 by enacting the National Wage Consultative Council Act in 2011 after extensive consultations and deliberations with various stakeholders and social partners.

Citing the World Bank Report, Shim said about 90% of the countries have adopted minimum wage.

The new minimum wage was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak when tabling Budget 2016 at the Dewan Rakyat on Oct 23 last year.

The Minimum Wage Order 2016 is RM1,000 per month for Peninsular Malaysia, and RM920 for Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

Shim said NWCC would also ensure that the policy complement existing safety net policies, as well as provide impetus for employers and employees to upgrade their skills and productivity to enhance the nation's competitiveness.

He urged employers to comply with the minimum wage order, saying the success of the policy depended on its implementation. — Bernama