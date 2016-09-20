Final date for submission of proposals for Budget 2017 extended to Sept 21: Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: Those who wished to submit their suggestions or contribute ideas for the 2017 Budget can still do so until Sept 21 although it was announced that the last day for submission was Sept 15.

The new date was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) in his Facebook and Twitter postings today.

"Throughout the period, members of the public had contributed many ideas for the Budget 2017. I believe there are many more who could not do so during the stipulated period.

"I have therefore decided to extend the period for contributing ideas and suggestions for the Budget 2017 to Sept 21. Do not miss the opportunity and start submitting proposals to bajet2017.najibrazak.com," he said.

Ideas contributed thus far covered topics like cost of living, healthcare, housing, urban wellbeing, transportation and infrastructure, economic development and education.

Najib is scheduled to table Budget 2017 in Parliament on Oct 21. — Bernama