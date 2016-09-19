Police detain man over false report

Posted on 19 September 2016 - 10:34pm Last updated on 19 September 2016 - 10:39pm

JOHOR BARU: A man was detained by the police this morning on suspicion of lodging a police report on a non-existent robbery.

In reality, the 20-year-old suspect had allegedly used up a sum of money belonging to his mother and blamed "three armed robbers" for taking the money.

Initial police investigations revealed that to cover up his tracks, the suspect cooked up a story he was robbed by the trio armed with machetes at his stall in Senai.

He was arrested at the Senai police station about 5am, just after lodging the false report.

In a statement, Kulai police chief Supt Razak Said said the suspect confessed to making a false report upon interrogation.

He said the man would be charged at the Kulai magistrate's court tomorrow.

Razak said between January and September, a total of 32 false reports were lodged in the district. — Bernama