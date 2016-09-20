MB replacements report 'not true'

PETALING JAYA: Talk of the possible removal of four mentris besar from their posts by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak seems to be unfounded.

Reports have been circulating that the MBs of Pahang, Terengganu, Kedah and Negri Sembilan may be replaced before the next general election.

A high-level Umno source told theSun the prime minister, who is Umno president, is very unlikely to make such changes as he will not want to rock the state machineries.

He said although there is a need for Umno to be reinvigorated with new and younger blood to lead the states, it is very likely any changes will only be made after the 14th general election (GE14).

"If there is a change before GE14 it would most likely be the Terengganu Mentri Besar Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman," he said.

The source added that Persatuan Anak-Anak Terengganu had a closed-door meeting with the prime minister last week, where the issue of replacing Ahmad Razif was brought up.

"Many felt that if the present mentri besar remains in his post, the state will likely fall to PAS. They want a new mentri besar but are not in favour of former MB Datuk Seri Ahmad Said returning," he said.

He said talk of Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan being ill is also unfounded.

The source said some Umno warlords are not in favour of the three-term MB but Mohamad is a staunch supporter of the prime minister.

On Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah, who is reportedly unwell but has since denied the claims, he said the prime minister will not be replacing him as he would be unwilling to take a gamble on the situation in Kedah.

"Due to the recent upheaval in the state, another change of leadership may affect Barisan Nasional's chances of retaining Kedah. The prime minister will only act if Ahmad Bashah's health takes a turn for the worst," he said.

On Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob, he said despite political chatter that he may step down and will not be defending his Pelangai state seat, the prime minister will not act to replace him, at least until GE14.

He said making changes in Pahang is not easy as Adnan is well liked by not only the people but also royalty. But Adnan stepping down would make it easier for Najib to name his replacement.

Attempts to contact all four mentris besar for comments were unsuccessful as at press time.