Linde, Petronas Gas team up to invest €150m in industrial air gas facility

KUALA LUMPUR: Supplier of industrial and medical gases Linde Malaysia Sdn Bhd has established a joint-venture company with Petronas Gas Bhd named Pengerang Gas Solution Sdn Bhd (PGS), which will invest €150 million (RM620 million) in an industrial air gas facility to supply the needs of the Petronas’ Refinery and Petrochemicals Integrated Complex within the Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex.

PGS has secured long-term agreements for the supply of oxygen and nitrogen to the world-scale refinery and petrochemical complex, which includes an ethylene oxide/ethylene glycol plant. PGS will build two large air separation units and associated gas facilities.

“This major on-site project enables us to leverage the technical and execution expertise of our engineering division and the operational know-how of our gases division in close cooperation. It further strengthens our market position as the leading air gases supplier to the oil and gas and petrochemicals sector,” Linde AG CEO Dr Wolfgang Buechele said in a statement.

Asia is a key growth market for Linde Group and it is the market leader with over 50 years as the leading industrial air and medical gases supplier in Malaysia. This is Linde’s second joint venture with Petronas Gas.

Linde’s first joint venture with Petronas Gas, Industrial Gases Solutions Sdn Bhd (IGS), is an air gases trading company. Linde today, through IGS, also supplies gases to Petronas’ subsidiaries in Malaysia, including its Kerteh and Gebeng petrochemical complexes.

Linde’s engineering division, which will design and construct PGS’s air separation units, also concluded the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning contracts with PGS.