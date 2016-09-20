KL shares open higher ahead of Fed policy meeting

Posted on 20 September 2016 - 09:51am Last updated on 20 September 2016 - 10:12am

KUALA LUMPUR: Shares on Bursa Malaysia opened higher today, with the market expecting the US Federal Reserve to leave interest rates unchanged at its two-day meeting starting today.

At 9.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.72 points higher at 1,656.43, against Monday's close of 1,651.71, after opening 5.2 points better at 1,656.91 this morning.

Gainers outpaced losers 68 to 32 while 118 counters were unchanged, 1,472 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 20.83 million shares worth RM13.24 million.

A dealer said weak economic data from the US would likely cause the interest rates to be kept unchanged at this meeting.

"However, investors would continue to monitor Federal Reserve head Janet Yellen's speech on Wednesday to see whether a hike in December is possible.

"Furthermore, investors are also eyeing the Bank of Japan's policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, while the first debate of the US presidential election is set for next Monday," he added.

Of the heavyweights, TNB added 24 sen to RM14.66, Maybank eased two sen to RM7.81 and Public Bank gained 10 sen to RM19.58.

Among actives, Iris and Sona Petroleum gained one sen each to 17.5 sen and 47.5 sen, respectively, while NWP and Globaltech were unchanged at 28 sen and 4.5 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index increased 23.12 points to 11,674.72, the FBMT 100 Index rose 23.94 points to 11,378.4 and the FBM Emas Syariah Index improved 35.93 points to 12,313.49.

The FBM 70 lost 2.17 points to 13,583.88, the Plantation Index declined 1.47 points to 7,832.21 and the FBM Ace was 22.91 points higher at 5,231.56.

The Finance Index added 12.01 points to 14,209.02 and the Industrial Index rose 3.04 points to 3,090.29.

Gold futures contracts on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives were untraded as at 9.50am on lack of catalysts.

September 2016, October 2016, November 2016 and December 2016 were pegged at RM175.00, RM175.00, RM176.65 and RM176.65 a gramme, respectively.

Volume was nil with open interest amounting to 258 contracts.

At 9.30am, physical gold was six sen lower at RM169.10 a gramme. — Bernama