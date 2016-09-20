15 Pantai Remis families move to evacuation centre

IPOH: Seventy-six people from 15 families were evacuated from their homes when 1.2m of flood water inundated Kampung Bagan Panchor, Pantai Remis, about 80km from here.

A state Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the families were currently staying at the Kampung Panchor community hall.

"As of 6am this morning, 39 men and 37 women have been evacuated; there have been no reports of injuries or accidents," he said in a statement here.

Meanwhile, Bagan Datoh District Disaster Management secretary Mohd Zaidi Ahmad said the number of flooded houses at Teluk Intan remained at four.

"The houses are at Kampung Teluk Selendang, located near the Perak river," he told Bernama when contacted.

He said the occupants of two of the houses moved to the evacuation centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Tapak Semenang yesterday, while those of the other two opted to stay put at their homes. — Bernama