Kuala Muda district reopens 3 flood evacuation centres

ALOR STAR: Three flood evacuation centres were reopened in Kuala Muda district at 4am this morning, following a second high tide phenomenon.

Kuala Muda Disaster Management Committee Secretariat officer, Civil Defence Second Lieutenant Azahar Ahmad said as at 9am, 132 people involving 30 families had been moved to the flood evacuation centres.

The three centres are Dewan Kampung Paya which is sheltering 85 people from 17 families, Surau Kampung Sungai Yu (39 people from 10 families) and Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Kuala (eight people from three families).

"The flood water started rising around 3am and the victims were evacuated when the water level reached one metre," Azahar told Bernama when contacted here.

He said waves reaching 2.7m and strong winds contributed to the flood.

"However, the waves were lower that the ones on Sunday which reached 2.9m," he added.

Four hundred and thirty-two people from 113 families were initially sheltered at the three centres on Sunday before being closed at 5pm yesterday. — Bernama