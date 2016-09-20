A take on trolls

7-ELEVEN Malaysia is proud to present the exclusive DreamWorks Trolls Magnet Collection under its latest loyalty programme for customers.

CUTE CLUSTER

The collection offers a range of adorable looking 2D magnets consisting of 15 designs featuring characters from the soon-to-be released children’s animated movie Trolls. Let the cheerful Poppy, grumpy Branch and twins Satin and Chenille brighten up your homes with their unique personalities defined by their personalised quotes on the magnet.

As with prior loyalty programmes, customers can redeem these magnets along with other troll characters, in “blind packs”. This adds an air of excitement as tikam-tikam which some of you might recall from your heydays. Furthermore, 7-Eleven has thrown in five special edition mystery magnets into the mix for an added element of fun.

EASY TO COLLECT

To redeem one blind pack, customers will need to collect a total of 12 stickers. A sticker can be earned with every RM5 purchase at 7-Eleven stores nationwide. Moreover, customers will also receive a bonus sticker if their purchase includes items from 7-Eleven’s preferred partners.

“We are pleased to introduce DreamWorks Trolls Magnet Collection as a follow-up to our runaway hit Buncit Bear programme months ago. We believe these adorable magnets will win the hearts of many as it is of very high quality and features many interesting characters and fun quotes from the movie Trolls.

This exclusive collection is a DreamWorks licensed product making it a ‘must have’ collectible,” said 7-Eleven Malaysia CEO Gary Brown.

REWARDS AND REDEMPTIONS

In addition to the Trolls loyalty programme, 7-Eleven will also be running the “Show Your Trolls Colour” Facebook contest. Fans of the movie are encouraged to dress up as their favourite Troll character from the movie, snap a photo and upload it onto 7-Eleven Malaysia’s Facebook page for a chance to win exciting prizes.

The programme ends Nov 7. Get a headstart on your collection now with a limited edition collector’s board for onlyRM8.90. For more information, visit the official 7-Eleven Malaysia Facebook page