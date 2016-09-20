85 cases filed against fraudulent auto workshop operators

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Consumer Claims Tribunal received 85 cases against auto workshop operators for fraud, amounting to RM446,262.28, as at July 31 this year.

Its chairman, Wan Rufaidah Wan Omar, in a Radio Bernama programme, Dalam Radar here, stressed that it was incumbent on consumers to take the necessary steps to avoid being cheated.

Consumers, she said, should insist prior to any job to be done on their vehicle, for a quotation from the operator of the workshop, on the amount they have to fork out for labour cost or spare parts replacement.

"Consumers have the right to ask for information on what is wrong with their vehicle before agreeing to let the workshop carry out any repair.

"They also have the right to get a full explanation on the components that had been replaced. The workshop must inform the vehicle owners whether the spare parts are original, new, second-hand or reconditioned," she said.

She said the tribunal would accept all cases involving authorised service centres or private workshops.

However, it will only accept cases seeking compensation for goods and services that do not exceed RM25,000, and the cases must not exceed three years from the date of the initial complaint," she added. — Bernama