Police director, woman stabbed to death in Acapulco

ACAPULCO, Mexico: A top police official in Mexico's southern Guerrero state and his female companion were found stabbed to death in their home in the Pacific resort of Acapulco on Monday, authorities said.

The death of Tomas Hernandez Martinez, the state police's director general and operations coordinator, is a "huge loss" for the force, the Guerrero public security department said in a statement.

The state's deputy attorney general, Jose Antonio Bonilla, later confirmed to reporters that a woman was also killed. He didn't specify whether the couple was married or not.

An agent from the state prosecutor's office, who was at the crime scene, told AFP on condition of anonymity that the couple had stab wounds in their faces and other parts of their bodies, and their throats were cut in their home in the populous neighbourhood of Progreso.

Acapulco, a once glittering resort, is now considered Mexico's murder capital, with 111 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants last year.

The violence is linked to turf battles between the Beltran Leyva criminal group and the Independent Cartel of Acapulco. — AFP