Ipoh City Council seized RM8,500 worth of goods under park by laws

IPOH: Ipoh City Council had taken action against traders who rent out motorised toys like bicycles at recreational parks, contrary to public perception that nothing been done.

Datuk Bandar Ipoh Datuk Zamri Man said the council had seized toys, bicycles, food and drinks from the hawkers worth RM8,550 since January under the Park By Laws.

"We need support and cooperation from all quarters on our action taken for the well being of the folks to build a clean, green and developed city," he said in a statement today.

Zamri said such activities were also seen at Dataran Stesen and Sultan Abdul Aziz Recreation Park.

"We cannot give preference to a certain group of sports enthusiasts to use motorised bicycles and scooters and deny the recreational activities for others such as joggers," he said, adding due to the space constraint and provision provided under the by- law such activities are disallowed.

The council decided to take action against traders and those using motorised bicycles and scooters at recreational parks following complaints from joggers.