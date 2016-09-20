One dead and another in critical condition after being found in sealed bathroom

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A woman was found dead and another unconscious in the bathroom of a two-storey house in Taman Seri Juru here on Monday night. Burning charcoal was also found in the bathroom.

It is learnt that at about 7.45pm, a 29-year-old housemate, who was renting a room on the ground floor, found the deceased, Gan Mooi Hoay, 34, and the 22-year-old unconscious victim lying in the bathroom.

A police source said the housemate had used a spare key to open the door to the bedroom and then tried to open the bathroom door but was unable to do so initially as the door was plastered with adhesive tape.

The source added that when the housemate eventually managed to get into the bathroom she noticed some smoke and found the two women, both from Simpang Ampat, lying unconscious.

Meanwhile, Central Seberang Perai disctrict police chief Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid, when contacted, confirmed the incident and said Gan had died in the bathroom from breathing in too much carbon dioxide from the burning charcoal. The other victim is hospitalised in critical condition.

Nik Ros Azhan said there was no signs of scuffle taking place in the bedroom or bathroom, however they found an iron container with some left-over charcoal in the bathroom.

He said the two women were shut away in the bathroom where adhesive tape was used to seal the door.

He added that the case was classified as sudden death.