Total of 432 evacuated across 3 states due to flash floods

PETALING JAYA: Flash floods in Selangor, Perak and Kedah had led to 432 people being evacuated from their houses today.

In Selangor, 224 people from 52 families were evacuated from their houses in Kampung Sungai Air Tawar, Sabak Bernam (57), Kampung Tok Muda, Kapar, Klang (152) and Kampung Tok Adam, Tanjong Karang (15) to relief centres.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Mohd Sani Harul said those affected were evacuated since 8am today.

In Klang, he said the areas hit by flood were Kampung Tok Muda, Kampung Sungai Pinang, Pulau Indah, Jalan Klang- Banting, Pandamaran, Taman Selat Damai and Port Klang while in Kuala Selangor were Kampung Tok Adam in Tanjung Karang and Pekan Bagan Pasir Penambang.

Mohd Sani advised those living near rivers and along the sea shores to remain alert and take precautionary measures against the possibility of floods over the next few days.

"Be vigilant and pay attention to the weather conditions. Act fast if you fear something untoward is about to happen," he added.

Meanwhile, Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar hopes the Selangor Government will resolve the problem of flooding in the state stemming from the high-tide phenomenon.

He said some embankments were damaged due to the high-tide floods which resulted from sea water overflowing into the surrounding areas.

"We hope the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) will look into ways to improve the quality of the embankments along the coastal areas of the state.

"I will also bring this matter up to the Cabinet to seek methods to strengthen the embankments and I hope the Selangor government will extend it's cooperation as this is for the welfare of the people, especially those in the coastal areas," he said.

Thirteen areas in five districts in Selangor were flooded due to the high-tide phenomenon early Sunday.

In IPOH, Bernama reported that 76 people from 15 families were evacuated from their homes when 1.2 metres of flood water inundated Kampung Bagan Panchor, Pantai Remis, about 80km from here.

A state Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the families were currently staying at the Kampung Panchor community hall.

"As of 6am this morning, 39 men and 37 women have been evacuated; there have been no reports of injuries or accidents," he said in a statement here.

Meanwhile, Bagan Datoh District Disaster Management secretary Mohd Zaidi Ahmad said four houses were hit by flood waters at Kampung Teluk Selendang, located near the Perak river with some occupants moved to Sekolah Kebangsaan Tapak Semenang.

In ALOR SETAR, — Three flood evacuation centres were reopened in Kuala Muda district at 4am today following a second high tide phenomenon.

Kuala Muda Disaster Management Committee Secretariat officer, Civil Defence Second Lieutenant Azahar Ahmad said as at 9am, 132 people from 30 families were moved to Dewan Kampung Paya, Surau Kampung Sungai Yu and Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Kuala.