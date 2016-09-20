Movie Review - Ben-Hur

IN THIS fifth film adaptation of Lew Wallace’s classic novel, director Timur Bekmambetov has updated an old classic for those who know nothing about the story of Ben-Hur.

This epic classic tells the story of a prince named Judah Ben-Hur (Jack Huston) and the trials and tribulations he has to go through after being accused of treason by his adopted brother, Messala Severus (Toby Kebbell).

After years of being a slave at sea, Ben-Hur returns home, with the help of a Nubian sheik (Morgan Freeman), with revenge on his mind.

The movie has a mix of emotional moments and also action scenes. But of course, for modern audiences, the action scenes have been expanded and the final scene featuring a chariot race between Ben-Hur and Messala is intense.

But other than the final chariot race, I think most would find the movie a little drab, as there are events that seem to just drag on and also quite a few plot points left unanswered.

When it comes to acting, both Huston and Kebbell are the ones who carry most of the scenes. The duo play their roles well but in my opinion, Kebbell steals the limelight as he makes Messala a much more interesting character compared to Huston’s Ben-Hur.

The rest of the cast are mainly fillers, however, and even Freeman’s Sheik who helps Ben-Hur in his quest, is essentially just Freeman with dreadlocks.

Last but not least, due to censorship of a pivotal character, the ending of the movie is totally mangled and will make you go “Huh? How? What?”. With such a major cut, I question why the movie was even brought in here in the first place.

While I did kind of enjoy certain parts of the movie, I have to say this version of Ben-Hur is quite disappointing. So maybe it’s best to just stick to the 1959 classic that won 11 Academy Awards, or read the book.

Watch the trailer here: