KJ: Give paralympians a hero's welcome

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians have been urged to come down in numbers and show their support as the nation's paralympians heroes make their return home on Sept 22.

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) said the paralympians are expected to arrive at the Bunga Raya Complex in KL International Airport at 2pm on Thursday.

"The celebration will be further enlivened with a motorcade around the Kuala Lumpur city centre, with members of the public having the opportunity to welcome their heroes who will be in Jalan Tun Razak about 5.30pm," he said in a Facebook posting today.

Khairy said the athletes would then tour in an open top bus heading to KLCC, followed by Pavilion before ending the convoy at the Paralympic Sports Excellence Centre in Kampung Pandan.

"I hope all of us can show our support and head over to any of these locations. We have supported them on social media, let's not make it end there," he said.

Malaysia ended the Rio Paralympics with its best ever medal tally of three golds and one bronze, breaking several world and paralympic records in the process.

The three golds came in courtesy of Mohd Ridzuan Mohd Puzi, Ziyad Zolkefli and Abdul Latif Romly through the men's 100m T36 (cerebral palsy), men's shot put F20 (intellectual disability) and men's long jump T20 (intellectual disability) respectively, while Siti Noor Radiah Ismail won the bronze in the women's long jump T20.