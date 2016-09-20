Pre-loved store promoting environmental protection

KUALA LUMPUR: A first of its kind pre-loved store was set up in popular shopping mall Berjaya Times Square for the purpose of upholding the spirit of extending the lifespan of resources.

Store co-owner and part of the Tzu Chi KL & Selangor's Entrepreneurs Group, Puan Sri Tong Siew Bee said the idea of the store - 5R Eco - came about following the call of Master Cheng Yen from Tzu Chi Foundation who urged everyone to 'do recycling with the hands that clap'.

"This is why the store is set up to promote the 5Rs of environmental protection - refuse, reduce, reuse, repair and recycle - to extend the lifespan of the resources.

"All the items for sale including clothing, handbags, shoes and other apparels, are generously donated by the public and artistes and all profits gained will be channeled to charities," Tong said on the sideline after the official launch of the store today.

Tong added that members of the public can donate items they no longer need to the store and if the donated items are found not suitable, they will pass them to other organisations who can put to good use.

Inspired by the same calling, Berjaya Corporation founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan decided to show his support towards the establishment by subsidising the rental of the store.

"When Tzu Chi approached me with this 5Rs idea few months back, on the spot I told them its a good idea and I would support them wholeheartedly by offering a strategically-located store so that they could raise some funds.

"This is indeed a good initiative because it eventually allows those from middle income group the opportunity to purchase some high end items without having to burn a hole in their wallet," Tan said.

He added that if there are other organisations who plan to open a store similar to 5R Eco in Berjaya Times Square, they can approach him as he would consider assisting them either personally or through Berjaya.