Witnesses to crash involving policewoman urged to come forward

SETIU: People who witnessed the accident at Km50, Jalan Kuala Terengganu-Kampung Raja near Kampung Telaga Putat today, involving a police officer, are asked to come forward with information.

In the incident at about 12.30pm, the woman officer Insp Junaidah Zainal, 31, was injured after avoiding a car overtaking on double lines.

State Investigation and Traffic Enforcement Department chief Supt Abdul Razak Hassan said the officer was on the way from Kuala Terengganu to Setiu district police headquarters to complete traffic investigation papers.

"On arriving at the scene, which is a bend, a car coming from the opposite direction overtook the car in front of her. The officer who was driving a Proton Persona had to dodge the car but lost control of it, causing it to spin and hit a tree," he said.

As a consequence, Junaidah who serves in the Traffic Branch of the Terengganu police headquarters broke her left thigh bone and is now receiving treatment at Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital, Kuala Terengganu.

Those who saw the accident are asked to contact investigating officer Insp Siti Munirah Mohktar at 011-14649202, he added. — Bernama