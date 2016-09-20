UPM wins two gold awards in innovation competition in Canada

Posted on 20 September 2016 - 05:53pm Last updated on 20 September 2016 - 06:51pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) has won two gold awards and two special awards at 2016 International Invention Innovation Competition in Canada via two research products.

The first product, Smart Money Kit: Bright Kids Smart Money, contains 10 interactive games to raise awareness on prudent financial management practices.

The other, Quantum Communication Simulator (QuCS) is a web-based software system that could speed up and simplify the process of modeling the actual quantum experiments, said UPM in a statement today.

A team of lecturers led by Assoc Prof Dr Mohamad Fazli Sabri of the Faculty of Human Ecology and graduates service officer, Nurhayatul Nira Ramli, put together the Smart Money Kit.

Assoc Prof Dr Zuriati Ahmad Zukarnain of the Faculty of Computer Science and Information Technology received the gold award for QuCS on behalf of her research team.

Mohamad Fazli said the Smart Money Kit was the first financial education kit in Malaysia developed following research by UPM.

"Smart Money Kit is suitable for children from six to 12 years-old," he said in the statement.

Smart Money Kit and QuCS are joint research efforts of Putra Science Park via the Innohub programme.

The two products have obtained intellectual property protection together with 1,800 other products and most are ready to be commercialised, said UPM. — Bernama