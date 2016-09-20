Mosti: Perfect storm of weather conditions causing low-lying coastal areas to be submerged in water

PETALING JAYA: The Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (Mosti) revealed that the recent rising of sea levels which resulted in low-lying areas near the coastal areas to be submerged in water was caused by three different weather conditions that happen simultaneously.

Mosti minister Datuk Seri Madius Tangau revealed that the first weather condition contributed to the rising sea level was the strong southwesterly wind with a speed of between 40 kmph and 50 kmph and high waves that reach to 3.5 metres (11 feet).

"This weather condition, however, is expected to end today (Sept 21). The second weather condition is the ongoing Southwest monsoon that causes thunderstorms with strong winds and waves of 3.5 metres in the coastal states of West Coast of Peninsular Malaysia in the early morning.

"The high tide incident resulted from the moon being closest to Earth (perigee) and a full moon was the other cause for the rising sea level," he said in a statement.

He then advised all the coastal areas residents to take extra precaution and always follow the latest weather forecast to avoid any unwanted incident.

Meanwhile, The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) forecasted that it would be a rainy week ahead for coastal areas of West Coast states, especially those in the northern peninsular during the early morning hours.

"While in the late afternoon and early evening, rain and thunderstorms is expected to occur at two places in the East Coast states and the interior states of the West Cost," the department said.