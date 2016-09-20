Step up efforts to disseminate true meaning of jihad to counter militancy: Academics

KUALA LUMPUR: The authorities must make a concerted effort to spread the truth about jihad in the context of Islam to counter the activities of militant organisations like Daesh, whose misinterpretation of the term is tainting the image of the religion, according to academics.

Dean of Selangor International Islamic University College's Centre for Core Studies Dr Hairol Anuar Mak Din said the onus was on religious scholars, in particular, to clarify to the people what jihad (which, literally, means struggle) was all about.

He said it was important that even schoolchildren be exposed to the inherent dangers posed by militant groups which subscribe to a distorted version of jihad that went against Islamic principles.

"Clarifications with regard to (the activities of) militant groups like Daesh should begin at the school-level as this will help to inculcate in the people values such as love for the nation, as well as appreciating our peace and sense of togetherness," he told Bernama.

Recently, Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) Principal Assistant Director Ruslan Said said the jihad ideology espoused by Daesh was not the true jihad as it contravened the true teachings of Islam. He said Islam did not promote militant activities as practised by Daesh.

Counter Measures

Bukit Aman Special Branch's Counter-Terrorism Division Principal Assistant Director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay had said previously that despite the efforts taken by the authorities to clarify the true concept of jihad and also swoop on suspects linked to militant groups, some Malaysians – including professionals – were still heading for Syria to join Daesh.

Hairol Anuar said in order to check the serious threat posed by Daesh, there was a need to conduct a proper online campaign against them.

"(Hopefully) by reaching out to all levels of society, the people will cooperate to preserve our nation's peace and defend it against such threats.

Such cooperation is the best formula to curb infiltration of militant ideology. The problem has to be contained through the collective and continuous efforts of all the people, regardless of their political affiliation," he said.

Like Hairol Anuar, Principal fellow at the Malaysian Institute of Islamic Understanding's (IKIM) Syariah, Law and Politics Research Centre Asso Prof Dr Shamrahayu Ab Aziz was all for exposing to the people the threat posed by militant groups like Daesh, as well as their misguided teachings.

"It will serve as an effective short-term measure ... the first group of people to reach out to are those in the civil service because they have been put there to fulfil the government's aspirations.

"For the long term, religious education is a good way to correct the people's understanding of the propaganda spread by Daesh, which claims that it's struggling for Islam," she said.

Preventive laws

Shamrahayu also felt that more stringent laws and effective enforcement were required to put the brakes on organisations like Daesh.

Is she part of the chorus of support for the revival of the Internal Security Act (ISA) to curb the growth of militancy in this country?

Shamrahayu, who is also a constitutional law lecturer at the International Islamic University Malaysia, said in her personal capacity, she was a "fan of ISA".

"I like the ISA as it had proven to be effective in terms of (preserving) security and taking preventive action," she said, adding that in comparison, laws like the Prevention of Terrorism Act 2015 (Pota), Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 and Prevention of Crime Act 1959 have certain shortcomings where preventive detention was concerned.

In order to contain security threats, such as that posed by Daesh, it would be necessary to have a law like the ISA, complete with the preventive detention provision, she said.

"It (preventive detention) is not aimed at suppressing (the people) but to preserve the nation's well-being," she stressed.



Social justice

Hairol Anuar, meanwhile, opined that militant movements were fuelled by social injustices occurring all over the world and, in view of this, the Malaysian government should ensure that all its policies and programmes met the needs of the people.

"Militant groups like Daesh are attracting disillusioned people, no thanks to the fighting and political upheaval in the Middle East and problems involving income disparities and economic uncertainties, as well as due to liberal thinking and calls for human rights that go against the principles of religion.

"Hence, it is vital that our government upholds social justice and ensures that the people receive all that they are entitled to. It's the government's responsibility to ensure that the nation's economy is sound so that the people's welfare is assured a

and they are able to live in harmony continuously," he added. — Bernama