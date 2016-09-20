Woman injured in snatch theft incident

IPOH: A woman was injured in a snatch theft incident while riding a motorcycle near Taman Perak, Bercham here last night.

Ipoh District police chief ACP Sum Chang Keong said the incident occurred about 12.15pm when the 21-year-old woman was suddenly approached by a man also riding a motorcycle.

"At a corner, the suspect suddenly pulled the sling bag on the back of the victim and caused her to fall from the motorcycle.

"The woman fainted and was wounded on the shoulder, elbow and thigh. She was taken to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) by a man who was passing by," he told reporters after the monthly assembly of the Ipoh district police headquarters at the Pasir Puteh police station here today.

The suspect failed in his attempt to rob the victim, but her motorcycle was damaged.

Sum said police did not rule out the possibility that the same suspect was responsible for three other snatch thefts involving women which took place in Bercham this month.

"The suspect preyed on victims walking or riding a motorcycles alone. We urge anyone with information to come forward and help in investigations," he added.

On the body of the baby infested with maggots found at 11.10am in the HRPB cafeteria on Saturday by a hospital worker, Sum said that to date no one has come forth with any information.

"We need witnesses to help in the probe because the cafeteria area has no closed-circuit television camera (CCTV)," he said. — Bernama