Fed govt needs state help to alleviate Selangor high-tide floods: Noh

SHAH ALAM: The federal government has expressed the hope that the opposition-held Selangor government will extend cooperation to resolve the problem of flooding in the state stemming from the high-tide phenomenon.

Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar (pix) said some embankments were damaged due to the high-tide floods which resulted from sea water overflowing into the surrounding areas.

"We hope the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) will look into ways to improve the quality of the embankments along the coastal areas of the state.

"I will also bring this matter up to the Cabinet to seek methods to strengthen the embankments and I hope the Selangor government will extend cooperation as this is for the welfare of the people, especially those in the coastal areas," he said.

Noh, who is Tanjong Karang MP, spoke to reporters after opening the 39th annual general meeting of the Selangor Farmers Organisation Authority here last night.

Thirteen areas in five districts in Selangor were flooded due to the high-tide phenomenon early Sunday.

"That's the reason why this high-tide problem should be taken seriously. I have already instructed the Fire and Rescue Department to prepare for any eventuality," he said.

Selangor Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Modernisation of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry chairman Zaidy Abdul Talib said yesterday that a few embankments were damaged after Sunday's floods.

The embankments were built to withstand water up to a height of 5.5m only, but the tide on Sunday raised the water level to 5.6m.

He said the damaged embankments were in Kampung Sungai Serdang and Pandamaran in Klang; Pantai Remis and Sungai Sembilang in Kuala Selangor and Kampung Tok Muda in Kapar, Klang.

He also said that the DID repaired the damaged embankments. — Bernama