Missing man found dead in mangrove forest

LANGKAWI: A man reported missing on Monday night, near Taman Nilam here, was found dead in the nearby mangrove forest today. The body of Ibrahim Abu, 27, was found floating there by fire and rescue department personnel who conducted a search after getting the missing person's report at 7.52pm.

Kedah fire and rescue department public relations officer Nur Hafizah Muhammad Lukman said they found the body at 9.06am yesterday along the riverbank near the mangrove area and handed it over to the police.

Meanwhile, the search resumed today for an Egyptian man, identified as Yahya Yousry Mohamad Al-Sayid, 27, who went missing at sea after he is believed to have fallen from the balcony of a hotel in Burau Bay here at 4pm on Monday. — Bernama